Betting Odds Released For Justin Fields’ Future At Ohio State

Has Justin Fields played his final game with Ohio State football? The latest betting odds suggest he has.

The Big Ten won’t be playing football until Jan. 1, 2021 at the earliest. The conference’s university presidents decided earlier this week to delay the 2020 fall football season until the spring, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delaying until the spring poses a number of logistical issues, primarily interrupting the schedule of elite draft prospects.

Late winter and early spring are key months for draft prospects to prepare for the ensuing NFL Draft. Seeing that Fields is expected to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, it’s still unclear if he’ll participate in Ohio State’s spring season. After all, the Buckeyes won’t have a chance to compete for a national championship if they follow through with the spring schedule.

Fields has teased the possibility of him playing the spring season a number of times already. But the latest betting odds, courtesy of Sports Line, suggest he’s played his last down for the Buckeyes.

Via SportsLine oddsmakers: Has former 2020 Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields played his final game for Ohio State? Yes -240

No +180

Justin Fields doesn’t have much left to prove to NFL scouts. The Ohio State quarterback could sit-out the spring season and would still likely be a top-five draft pick.

Winning the Big Ten is an attractive incentive. But it’s also something Fields has accomplished once already.

A national championship opportunity would be tough to pass down. It’s one of the main reasons Trevor Lawrence – another top-tier quarterback prospect – is suiting up for Clemson this season. But Fields doesn’t have such an opportunity this fall.

There isn’t much incentive for Fields to play in the spring. But perhaps the Ohio State football star’s love for the game will override the obvious reasons to sit-out the potential spring season.

[Sports Line]