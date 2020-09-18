Ohio State football star Justin Fields isn’t exactly calling his shot like Joe Namath, but the Buckeyes quarterback clearly has a championship ring on his mind.

Earlier this week, the Big Ten reversed its decision regarding the 2020 football season. Instead of waiting for the spring, the conference will begin its season on October 23. That’s great news for the Buckeyes, as they have one of the most talented rosters in the country.

Since the Big Ten will play football this fall, Fields spoke to the media on Friday about the league’s decision. While talking to reporters this afternoon, the dual-threat quarterback brought up a hypothetical scenario.

Fields told the media that he believes Ohio State would deserve an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary if it wins the national title, saying “It’s definitely going to go down in the history books.”

"It's definitely going to go down in the history books" how the team fought to get a season played. Fields says he thinks if they win a championship, they deserve a "30 For 30" documentary. — BuckeyeScoop (@BuckeyeScoop) September 18, 2020

The reason Justin Fields feels this way is because Ohio State football never gave up on the 2020 season. Even when the Big Ten said it wouldn’t reverse its decision, the program did its best to prove it can follow protocols and create a safe environment for its student-athletes, while calling for the league to reconsider.

And while multiple players in the Big Ten have opted out of the 2020 season, that idea never crossed Fields’ mind.

“I wanted to give myself an opportunity to come back and show the world what I can do,” Fields said. “I know the talent we have on offense and defense.”

All the pieces are in place for the Buckeyes to write a great story, but it’s on them to make sure they have a Hollywood ending.

