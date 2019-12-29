The Spun

Justin Fields Posts Heartfelt Message After Loss vs. Clemson

Justin Fields during his first game at Ohio State.COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 31: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes completes a pass to K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes for a first down in the third quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Florida Atlantic 45-21. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Justin Fields’ phenomenal first season at Ohio State did not end on a high note. However, the future is bright for the young quarterback and his team.

With Joe Burrow off to the NFL–and Tua Tagovailoa likely turning pro as well–Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will likely be the Heisman Trophy front runners for 2020. Ohio State will again be the Big Ten favorite and a bona fide national championship contender.

Today, Fields delivered a heartfelt–and optimistic–message to Ohio State fans on Twitter.

“I thank God for an amazing year as a Buckeye. Thank you Buckeye nation for your support. We’ll be back!”

Fields and his teammates have come close to the promised land, but sometimes taking that next step and actually getting there is the hardest part.

We’ll see next year if they have what it takes.


