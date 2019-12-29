Justin Fields Posts Heartfelt Message After Loss vs. Clemson

Justin Fields’ phenomenal first season at Ohio State did not end on a high note. However, the future is bright for the young quarterback and his team.

With Joe Burrow off to the NFL–and Tua Tagovailoa likely turning pro as well–Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will likely be the Heisman Trophy front runners for 2020. Ohio State will again be the Big Ten favorite and a bona fide national championship contender.

Today, Fields delivered a heartfelt–and optimistic–message to Ohio State fans on Twitter.

“I thank God for an amazing year as a Buckeye. Thank you Buckeye nation for your support. We’ll be back!”

I thank God for an amazing year as a Buckeye. Thank you Buckeye nation for your support. We’ll be back! Eph 1:11 His will! pic.twitter.com/ZUadVXJk8R — Justin Fields (@justnfields) December 29, 2019

Fields and his teammates have come close to the promised land, but sometimes taking that next step and actually getting there is the hardest part.

We’ll see next year if they have what it takes.