Justin Fields Posts 3-Word Message After Season’s First Win

After a long wait, Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes were back in action last Saturday, registering an easy 52-17 win over Nebraska.

Fields completed 20-of-21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards and another score. All in all, it was business as usual for the Heisman Trophy candidate.

In fact, that’s the message Fields seemed to want to convey with his tweet this afternoon. Following an offseason where he openly campaigned for the return of college football amid the ongoing pandemic, Fields finally had the chance to be “back in business.”

That’s great news for Ohio State fans–and bad news for any of the Buckeyes’ opponents.

Sitting at 1-0, Justin Fields and the Buckeyes will head to Happy Valley this weekend for a matchup with Penn State. The Nittany Lions are looking for a bounce back after being upset by Indiana on Saturday.

However, the odds are against them. Already, Ohio State is a double-digit favorite against PSU, and the spread could continue to increase.

Ohio State-Penn State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday night from Beaver Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.