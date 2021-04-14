Theory On Why Justin Fields’ 2nd Pro Day Wasn’t Televised

Projected first-round quarterback Justin Fields held his second Pro Day today at Ohio State. Unlike his first workout, this one wasn’t televised.

At least five teams–the Falcons, Jets, Patriots, Broncos and 49ers–were reportedly in attendance. All five are expected to be interested in selecting a quarterback in this year’s draft, with every team but New England scheduled to pick in the top 10.

One NFL writer thinks the limited audience could be the reason why the session wasn’t broadcast on television or the internet. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area and the “49ers Talk” podcast offered up his theory on Twitter this afternoon.

“Reasonable assumption: Teams that made effort to go to Ohio State did not want other teams to see live what they were seeing,” Maiocco wrote.

Justin Fields’ throwing session was closed. It was not televised. Reasonable assumption: Teams that made effort to go to Ohio State did not want other teams to see live what they were seeing. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 14, 2021

Of the teams that did attend, the Jets are least likely landing spot for Fields. Most, if not all, reports indicate New York will take BYU’s Zach Wilson with the second overall pick.

The 49ers (picking third) and Falcons (picking fourth) are legit possibilities, even if some experts think San Francisco will opt for Mac Jones. The Broncos, meanwhile, own the No. 9 pick, with the Patriots slotted 15th.

New England would likely have to trade up to land Fields.