Justin Fields’ Reaction To The Michigan Game Is Going Viral

Michigan has cancelled the Ohio State game this weekend, and Heisman candidate Justin Fields isn’t happy about it.

The Wolverines announced on Tuesday it won’t have the necessary players available to compete this coming weekend. This is the second-straight game Michigan has cancelled as a result of positive cases and contact tracing.

This is obviously an unfortunate development not only for the Big Ten, but for the rest of the college football world. Michigan-Ohio State is one of the best rivalries in all of sports. Plus, the game’s cancellation puts Ohio State’s postseason hopes in major jeopardy.

Fields hasn’t stopped talking about Michigan this week in preparation for Saturday’s game. That is, until the game was cancelled. The Ohio State quarterback is pretty upset about Tuesday’s breaking news. Take a look at Fields’ reaction below.

🙃 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) December 8, 2020

Well said, Justin.

No. 4 Ohio State now has a major dilemma on its hands. The Buckeyes need to play one more regular-season game to be eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship game. Luckily, there’s a few opponents available.

No. 5 Texas A&M has an open date this Saturday, and plenty of fans would love to see the Buckeyes and Aggies go toe-to-toe this weekend. The chances are slim, though, seeing that the Big Ten isn’t allowing non-conference games this season.

Another potential option could be an Indiana-Ohio State rematch. The Hoosiers will play Purdue this weekend, but the Boilermakers cancelled their Tuesday practice as a result of rising positive tests. If Indiana-Purdue gets cancelled, it could allow the Buckeyes schedule in the Hoosiers.

This will all depend on timing and the Big Ten’s flexibility. The conference needs to scrap its rule regarding non-conference games or, at the very least, grant an exception for the Buckeyes.