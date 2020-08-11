Justin Fields Reacts To The Big Ten’s Football Decision

Earlier this afternoon, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the 2020 fall college football season with the opportunity to play in the spring.

After the news was announced, notable members of the Big Ten weighed in. Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson made it clear the school will continue to support its student athletes.

“As a former collegiate athlete whose career in sports was cut short by circumstances beyond my control, I deeply feel the pain, frustration and disappointment that all our players, coaches and staff – and all Buckeye fans – are feeling today,” she said.

One of those student-athletes, star quarterback Justin Fields, reacted to the news as well. The Ohio State star is clearly unhappy with the Big Ten’s decision this afternoon.

“Smh..” Fields said on Twitter.

During his first season as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, Fields completed one of the best seasons ever for an Ohio State quarterback.

He racked up 3,273 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also added another 484 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The former Georgia quarterback led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance. He looked poised to do the same entering the 2020 season.

The star quarterback is expected to leave for the 2021 NFL draft where he’ll be a likely top-five pick.

Will he stay at Ohio State until then?