Justin Fields Reacts To Urban Meyer Going To The NFL

Justin Fields just missed the opportunity to play for Urban Meyer at Ohio State, but he might get the chance to play for the legendary coach in the NFL.

Last week, Meyer signed a deal to become the next coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His first order of business is to find a franchise quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Most analysts believe that Meyer will select Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in the draft, but there’s a possibility that he’ll take Fields instead.

Regardless of what Meyer does with the first pick, Fields is fairly confident that Ohio State’s former coach will have success at the next level. He recently poke to TMZ about Meyer’s future in the NFL.

“Coach Day recruited me, but I mean I’ve heard great things about coach Meyer and the way he coaches,” Fields told TMZ. “So, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had great success down in Jacksonville.”

Fields was also asked about what separates him from Lawrence, but he refrained from dishing out any bulletin-board material.

“I’m not going to put out there what I think makes me better because I don’t want to cause any controversy. But, of course, you have self-confidence that you’re the best player in the nation.”We’ll find out where Fields will begin his NFL career in April, as he’s expected to come off the board fairly early.