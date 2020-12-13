Justin Fields Was ‘Really Close’ To Committing To Another Big Ten School

There are plenty of interesting “what if” scenarios in the world of sports. What if Ohio State’s star quarterback Justin Fields played for a different Big Ten team?

Apparently, this scenario almost came true. Ahead of the Buckeyes conference championship game against Northwestern this weekend, Fields admitted he nearly committed to the Wildcats back in high school.

Justin Fields meeting with the media now. Said he was “actually really close” to going to Northwestern before his stock as a recruit blew up. Said he thinks Pat Fitzgerald is a great coach and person. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 13, 2020

The Heisman-contending QB reportedly has high praises for Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald. Fields sited an uptick in his recruiting stock as the main reason he ultimately decided to commit elsewhere.

About a year ago, Fitzgerald echoed this sentiment. The Wildcats coach joked about the role Fields’ recruiting leap played in their inability to land him.

“And then all of the sudden, you guys gave him too many stars,” Fitzgerald told reporters last October. “It would have been great if you kept him where he was when we recruited him.”

According to 247Sports, Fields ended up as the second overall player and five-star recruit in the 2018 class. The highly touted quarterback committed to Georgia before transferring to Ohio State in 2019.

Fields threw for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and three interceptions in his first year with the Buckeyes. The junior quarterback is in the midst of yet another outstanding year, throwing 1,407 yards 15 touchdowns and three interceptions through just five games.

Ohio State have had a limited but dominant 5-0 season so far. The Big Ten decided to waive the six-game rule last week, allowing the Buckeyes a chance to play Northwestern in the conference championship game.

According to BetOnline, the contest heavily favors Justin Fields and Ohio State by 20 points over the Wildcats. While this may seem like a steep margin over No. 14 Northwestern, the Buckeyes have won each of their games this year by an average margin of 23.4 points.

The Big Ten championship game will take place on Saturday at noon E.T.