Justin Fields Reportedly Attended SEC Team’s Scrimmage Today

Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing the season in the spring.

That sparked harsh criticism from players and their parents over the past few weeks. Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields even started a petition to let the players see the field this fall.

Despite heavy pressure form the players and their parents, the Big Ten hasn’t wavered in its decision. Although there is no official date for the season, it doesn’t seem like there is any chance they’ll be playing before Thanksgiving.

With that in mind, Fields decided to spend some time away from Ohio State’s campus. According to multiple reports, the Buckeyes quarterback headed down South to attend an SEC team’s scrimmage.

Georgia insider Radi Nabulsi reported Fields was at the Bulldogs’ scrimmage this afternoon.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was back in Athens this week. Stopped by #UGA's scrimmage this afternoon, per sources.https://t.co/1kQ6SLA422 pic.twitter.com/iho7mkXTeP — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) August 29, 2020

Fields started his college football career at Georgia before announcing his transfer to Ohio State.

Report suggest he grew close with current Bulldogs quarterback Jamie Newman, who transferred from Wake Forest. Perhaps he was just visiting a friend or just checking in on his former program.

Fields dominated in his first season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback. He finished the year with nearly 3,000 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns to just one interception.

He was supposed to enter the 2020 college football season as one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.