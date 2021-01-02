Justin Fields Reveals Why Ohio State Huddled Up So Much

Earlier this 2020 college football season, Pat Forde penned a column about Clemson’s sign stealing.

He spoke with several college football coaches who accused the Tigers and defensive coordinator Brent Venables of stealing signs. It’s a well-known secret and led Ohio State to make some changes on Friday night when the Buckeyes faced off against the Tigers.

Ohio State – which employs a no-huddle offense at times – decided to huddle up on more plays than usual. Why?

Well, according to a comment from Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, the Buckeyes didn’t want Clemson to steal their signs.

“We didn’t want them stealing our signals,” Fields said when asked about the decision to huddle more than usual.

Why did Ohio State huddle more than usual? Justin Fields: "We didn't want them stealing our signals." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 2, 2021

Ohio State faced off against Clemson in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal, so the Buckeyes aren’t new to Clemson’s challenges.

A few days before their rematch, Ohio State coach Ryan Day hinted at the fact that Brent Venables always seems to know what the opposing offense is running.

“He seems to always know exactly what the other team is doing… why that is I don’t really know,” Day said. “But I can tell you he’s been doing it for a long time.”

Stealing signs isn’t inherently illegal. It’s smart football to look out for signals that a team might be running a certain play.

Clemson just seems to do it better than everyone else.