Justin Fields’ First Half Stats Tonight Are Just Insane

Justin Fields continued his monster start to the 2020 season against Rutgers Saturday night.

The Ohio State junior went 15-for-17 for 232 yards and four total touchdowns in the Buckeyes first half against the Scarlett Knights.

The numbers are just more of the same for Fields as he continues to make his mark on college football. Through his first two games of this year, the star quarterback completed 48 of his 55 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns.

Through two and half games, Fields is clearly a Heisman Trophy candidate and could definitely lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.

Especially with Trevor Lawrence sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test, Fields might just be the favorite for the Heisman. His primary competition comes out of Tuscaloosa, as Alabama quarterback Mac Jones continues to shine in Nick Saban’s offense.

It’s important to note that Fields hasn’t really been tested in his first three games. Ohio State’s first two wins came against 0-2 Nebraska and 0-3 Penn State squads that seem to be non-factors in the Big Ten. Once the Buckeyes close out Rutgers they’ll have beaten three teams that are a combined 1-8.

But Fields will get a chance to prove himself over the next two weeks. The Buckeyes travel to College Park to play a surprising Maryland team next Saturday and the following week, they’ll take on a talented Indiana group.

Even still, it’s hard to imagine any team stopping Fields at this point.

Ohio State is playing Rutgers on the Big Ten Network.