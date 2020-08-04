Justin Fields Sends Clear Message To Michigan Before 2020 Season

Justin Fields wrecked Michigan in Ohio State’s 56-27 win over “That Team Up North” last fall. He’s expecting more of the same in 2020.

Fields only completed 14 passes (on 25 attempts) against the Wolverines in 2019, but he made the most of those connections, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those scoring tosses came in the third quarter to put the game well out of reach.

Last year’s win over Michigan wrapped up an undefeated regular season. Now, with the Big Ten yet to announce its modified conference-only schedule for 2020, we don’t know when the two rivals will meet this year.

Whenever it happens, Fields is expecting to deliver another beatdown, a fact he made clear in a conversation with the media today.

“I don’t care when we play “That Team Up North,” Fields told reporters. “I just want to play them and beat the brakes off them.”

One would think this will serve as bulletin board material for Michigan. It might not matter though; the Wolverines have only come close to beating Ohio State once in five years under Jim Harbaugh, and haven’t actually taken down the Buckeyes since 2011.

We don’t blame Justin Fields for expecting another W over the Maize and Blue.