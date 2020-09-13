Justin Fields Sends New Message To Fellow Big Ten Players

Justin Fields, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the entire Big Ten football program were forced to watch from campus as dozens of teams took to the field for Week 2 of the college football season.

With the Big Ten taking its time in coming to a final decision on playing, a number of stars at various programs have started opting out of any potential season. But Fields is hoping that everyone else will hang tight.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Fields called on his fellow Big Ten players to “trust the process” and keep speaking up. He reiterated the phrase that’s made him one of the leaders of the movement: “We Want to Play.”

The Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors will reportedly meet on Sunday, potentially re-voting on the football season.

“To my Big 10 brothers, do not be discouraged, trust the process and make your voice heard,” Fields wrote. “Let them know #WeWantToPlay.”

To my Big 10 brothers, do not be discouraged, trust the process and make your voice heard. Let them know #WeWantToPlay. — Justin Fields (@justnfields) September 13, 2020

The 2020 college football season looked to be an especially big one for the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was a strong sense in the preseason that Ohio State could be top national title contenders.

As for Fields, he has been a top contender for the Heisman Trophy ever since his runner-up finish last year.

But it’s bigger than Fields and the Buckeyes. While he still has an extra year of eligibility, a lot of his Buckeyes teammates and Big Ten rivals don’t.

The professional playing careers of hundreds could be in jeopardy if the Big Ten doesn’t sort out its plans.

Will we see Big Ten football before the end of the fall?