Justin Fields Is Trending Following Jamie Newman’s Decision

The SEC has lost another impact player this week, as Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman has decided to opt out of the upcoming season due to concerns over COVID-19. His decision has sparked a ton of speculation on social media.

Prior to this announcement from Newman, the Bulldogs had a special visitor at practice last week. That visitor just so happened to be Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who began his collegiate career in Athens, Georgia.

Now that Newman is no longer playing for Georgia this season, the coaching staff will have to rely on USC transfer J.T. Daniels. However, there are plenty of people wondering if the program could just add Fields to the roster before the start of the season.

Michael Bratton of Saturday Down South and Danny Kanell of CBS Sports are both speculating about a potential reunion between Fields and the Bulldogs.

Just a reminder…Justin Fields was in Athens and did attend the scrimmage this past weekend. All while his current team isn't allowed to play. Hmmm…. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 2, 2020

Keep in mind Justin Fields was at Georgia practice over the weekend… I'm just sayin' — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 2, 2020

It’s worth nothing though that Fields’ motive behind last week’s visit wasn’t revealed. There were reports about him developing a friendship with Newman, so perhaps he went to Georgia to spend time with him.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump revealed that he spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about trying to start the season as soon as possible.

If the Big Ten actually plays football this year, Fields would have no reason to enter the transfer portal. Even if he can’t suit up for the Buckeyes this year, almost every mock draft has him being a top-10 selection next year.

Georgia fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up regarding a reunion with Fields, but crazier things have happened in college football.