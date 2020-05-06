Mel Kiper Jr. Shares Pretty Surprising Take On Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., like just about everyone else, has Trevor Lawrence atop his early 2021 NFL Draft board. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is right there with the Clemson signal caller, for Kiper.

Lawrence is basically the model NFL quarterback prospect. It is no surprise that he is the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall.

Fields is probably coming off of the better individual season, though. Lawrence was great, throwing for 3,665 yards, 36 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and adding 563 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground. He was slow to start the season, and struggled a bit late in the season as well, which Kiper points out.

In his first season at Ohio State, Fields threw for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He averaged a whopping 11.2 adjusted yards per attempt, and completed over 67-percent of his throws. He was a Heisman finalist for his efforts.

Mel Kiper thinks Justin Fields could get picked before Trevor Lawrence next year. Wonder what the odds of that are https://t.co/jQUqAUhijh — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) May 5, 2020

“You have a major challenger in Justin Fields from Ohio State,” Kiper told ESPN’s First Take. “It is not out of the question that Justin Fields could overtake Trevor Lawrence. I think it’s Affirmed and Alydar, the great battles they had for the Triple Crown, those two great horses. Affirmed always nudged out Alydar, well what will happen with these two when we get to the finish line in April 2021? Right now, it’s too close to call.”

Kiper has Fields third on his board, with Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell breaking them up. Ultimately, he believes whichever quarterback emerges will be the top pick.

“Fields is right there, make no mistake about it. Justin Fields, with all the touchdowns and the ability to be a dual-threat quarterback, and the way he played in that first season when he was the guy, with all that pressure. Yeah, Lawrence has two years and he has one, but after this year we’ll have two full years to evaluate Justin Fields, assuming we have a season, and I think by the time we get to late April… boy, you’re going to have a lot of discussion about these two, and who really is the best quarterback in this draft.”

We certainly look forward to it, and wouldn’t mind a rematch of last year’s incredible College Football Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State.

