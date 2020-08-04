Justin Fields Was Asked If He’s Considering Opting Out Of Season

There’s a growing belief many of the top 2021 NFL Draft prospects will sit out college football’s 2020 season – will Justin Fields be one of them?

A group of Pac-12 players are threatening to boycott the 2020 season if their list of demands aren’t met. The main demands include revenue sharing, health insurance for six years after graduation and adequate protection against COVID-19. Several rumors indicate players in other Power Five conferences will issue similar demands to their respective conferences.

Other players may sit out the 2020 season simply in light of the pandemic. There’s few reasons top prospects should play this year considering the risk involved.

Fields is one of many top prospects having to consider all the options ahead of the 2020 season. As of now, the Ohio State quarterback isn’t considering sitting out the 2020 season.

“Getting to the money as fast as I can isn’t really a priority for me,” Fields told Ohio State reporters today. “Grinding with my team and Coach (Mickey Marotti) is what I’m cherishing the most right now. So just working with them. I’m just trying to stay as optimistic as possible. Opting out, I can see where those guys are coming from, but I haven’t really thought of that.”

Buckeye Nation can breathe a collective sigh of relief. It looks like the Ohio State QB is playing this season.

The Buckeyes are a national championship favorite with Fields leading the offense. The 2020 Heisman favorite fell a game short of the championship last season, losing the semi-final to the Clemson Tigers. Fields’ late-game interception still stings for Ohio State fans.

The dual-threat quarterback was phenomenal last season, though, throwing for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns in addition to 484 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Fields is determined to lead the Buckeyes to the championship this season. Ohio State has a great shot at running the table and earning a playoff berth.

The 2020 season will be a season like no other. Unfortunately, Ohio State’s non-conference slate – which included a trip to Eugene, Oregon to take on the Ducks – has been cancelled. Fields and the Buckeyes will play a 10-game conference-only schedule.