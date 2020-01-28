Kerry Coombs Announces His First Big Ohio State Recruiting News

Newly hired Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is fired up to be back with the Buckeyes. He’s already making an impact on Ryan Day’s staff.

Coombs teased some excited recruiting news on Tuesday. The defensive coordinator tweeted a possible incoming commitment.

Buckeye Nation put the pieces of the puzzle together quickly. The short investigation linked Coombs’ tweet to 2020 Ohio State commit Cameron Martinez’ big-time announcement on Tuesday.

Martinez, the Buckeyes’ lone unsigned 2020 commit, announced that he will be signing with Ohio State next week.

“I will be signing and honoring my commitment to be a Buckeye, a lifelong dream of mine!!! I couldn’t be more excited and thankful to Coach Day and the rest of the Coaching staff,” Martinez posted on Twitter.

Martinez ranks as the No. 14 athlete and No. 325 overall prospect, according to 247Sports’ Composite ranking. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound prospect doesn’t have a specified position just yet.

But Martinez is expected to play either receiver or safety for the Buckeyes. Seeing that Ohio State’s defensive coordinator is the one referencing Martinez’ announcement, there’s a strong chance the 4-star will play defense.

Coombs is already making a huge impact for Ohio State. It looks like this hiring is going to play major dividends not only now, but down the road as well.