Kerry Coombs Has Message For Ohio State Fans After Not Being Retained

Kerry Coombs is no longer a member of Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State.

Coombs began the year as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, but an ugly defensive showing by the Buckeyes against Oregon in Week 2 made Day think twice. He eventually turned defensive play-calling duties to another one of his assistants.

Now in the off-season, Day has opted to let Coombs go. The defensive coordinator sent a message to Ohio State fans on Saturday afternoon.

“To Buckeye Nation,” Coombs said in a statement.

“As I prepare for the next mission in my life, I want to thank Buckeye Nation for allowing my family and me to share in some truly incredible experiences. I remain most grateful for the family of extraordinary young men I have been privileged to serve, as well as the men I have worked alongside. I will look back at the Shoe, the fans, the championships, and mostly the players with great fondness, while also looking forward with great anticipation to what God has in store for me.”

Despite getting replaced as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator after Week 2 of the 2021 season, Kerry Coombs kept his head up high and kept working hard for the Buckeyes. It’ll be interesting to see where he goes next.

Ryan Day, meanwhile, would like to see better defensive results in 2022.