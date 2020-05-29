Kerry Coombs’ Tweet While Watching 2003 Fiesta Bowl Going Viral

Tonight is a big night for Ohio State football fans. The replay of the team’s victory in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl is being shown on ESPN.

New OSU defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs was not with the Buckeyes in 2002; he was a head high school football coach in Ohio at the time. Still, Coombs understands just how much the win and the national title that came with it meant to the program.

While watching the replay tonight, Coombs shared his thoughts on the game and coaching at Ohio State in general

“Watching the ESPN TBT presentation of the 2002 National Championship, realizing just how lucky we are to be a part of the greatest sport ever, & more importantly how blessed we are to represent the greatest university ever! #somanygreatplayersandcoaches #whatafanbase #GoBucks!” he tweeted.

After two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Combs was rehired at Ohio State this offseason as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He previously worked at OSU from 2012-17; Coombs coached the cornerbacks all six seasons and was the assistant defensive coordinator in his final season.

During his first stint with the Buckeyes, Coombs was part of Ohio State’s last national championship team in 2014. The program has come close in the five seasons after that title, but has never made it past the College Football Playoff semis in two appearances, including in 2019.

Will that change in 2020?