Kerry Coombs Reveals Message To Players After Alabama Loss

Ohio State’s 2020 season ended with disappointment in the national championship game. The Buckeyes’ defense had an especially rough night against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide rolled up 52 points and 621 yards of total offense, including 464 through the air. It was a night the OSU defense should want to forget–but defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs doesn’t want them to.

On Wednesday, Coombs said he plans on reminding his players of the Alabama game all offseason long as a motivational tool.

“Obviously, we didn’t play our best game,” Coombs said. “And it’s up to us to learn from it, to let it drive us and motivate us and for us to go to work tomorrow morning and every day on making sure that doesn’t happen again.”

After serving as the co-defensive coordinator last season, Coombs will hold the job by himself in 2021 following the retirement of Greg Mattison.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has elected to let Coombs be the only DC while promoting Matt Barnes to secondary coach and Parker Fleming to special teams coordinator.

That means it will fall solely on Coombs’ shoulders to make the Buckeyes’ defense an improved unit over what it showed in its final game of 2020.