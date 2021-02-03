The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kerry Coombs Reveals Message To Players After Alabama Loss

Ohio State's Haskell Garrett looks to tackle Alabama RB Najee Harris.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes ahead of Haskell Garrett #92 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ohio State’s 2020 season ended with disappointment in the national championship game. The Buckeyes’ defense had an especially rough night against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide rolled up 52 points and 621 yards of total offense, including 464 through the air. It was a night the OSU defense should want to forget–but defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs doesn’t want them to.

On Wednesday, Coombs said he plans on reminding his players of the Alabama game all offseason long as a motivational tool.

“Obviously, we didn’t play our best game,” Coombs said. “And it’s up to us to learn from it, to let it drive us and motivate us and for us to go to work tomorrow morning and every day on making sure that doesn’t happen again.”

After serving as the co-defensive coordinator last season, Coombs will hold the job by himself in 2021 following the retirement of Greg Mattison.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has elected to let Coombs be the only DC while promoting Matt Barnes to secondary coach and Parker Fleming to special teams coordinator.

That means it will fall solely on Coombs’ shoulders to make the Buckeyes’ defense an improved unit over what it showed in its final game of 2020.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.