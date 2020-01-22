Kerry Coombs Tweets Message After 1st Day Back At Ohio State

After two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Kerry Coombs has returned to Ohio State to become the team’s offensive coordinator.

During his first stint with the Buckeyes (2012-17), Coombs coached cornerbacks while also doubling as the special teams coordinator for five seasons. He earned a reputation as a strong teacher and dogged recruiter.

Coombs’ return was welcomed by open arms by Ohio State fans and players alike, and the feeling is mutual, based off Coombs’ tweet last night.

He’s clearly fired up to be back in Columbus.

What a day! I had the chance to meet with my players, rekindle a lot of old relationships, begin new ones, & board a plane to start planting flags tomorrow. It feels good to be back! #thereisnoadequatewaytoexpressmygratitudetoBuckeyeNation #ihavemissedyouandcantwaittogetstarted! — Kerry Coombs (@DB_CoachCoombs) January 22, 2020

Coombs replaced Jeff Hafley after he became Boston College’s new head coach.

Today, he’s out on the road recruiting for the first time in two years.

What a beautiful day! Planting the best flag in the world! So thankful to Coach Day for giving me this opportunity! #recruitingislikeridingabike #youneverreallyforgethow #cantwaittospendtimewithHighSchoolplayersandcoaches #findingthebestandthebrightest #GoBucks — Kerry Coombs (@DB_CoachCoombs) January 22, 2020

In his second go-around at OSU, Coombs is reportedly being paid a record salary for a Buckeye assistant.