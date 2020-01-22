The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kerry Coombs Tweets Message After 1st Day Back At Ohio State

Ohio State's Kerry Coombs speaks to players.

After two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Kerry Coombs has returned to Ohio State to become the team’s offensive coordinator.

During his first stint with the Buckeyes (2012-17), Coombs coached cornerbacks while also doubling as the special teams coordinator for five seasons. He earned a reputation as a strong teacher and dogged recruiter.

Coombs’ return was welcomed by open arms by Ohio State fans and players alike, and the feeling is mutual, based off Coombs’ tweet last night.

He’s clearly fired up to be back in Columbus.

What a day! I had the chance to meet with my players, rekindle a lot of old relationships, begin new ones, & board a plane to start planting flags tomorrow. It feels good to be back! #thereisnoadequatewaytoexpressmygratitudetoBuckeyeNation #ihavemissedyouandcantwaittogetstarted!

Coombs replaced Jeff Hafley after he became Boston College’s new head coach.

Today, he’s out on the road recruiting for the first time in two years.

In his second go-around at OSU, Coombs is reportedly being paid a record salary for a Buckeye assistant.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.