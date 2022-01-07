The Spun

Key Member Of Ohio State Offense Announces He’s Leaving For NFL

Ohio State tight end Justin Ruckert celebrates a play vs. FAU.COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 31: Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after catching a 25-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes learned they were losing a valuable piece of the team’s offense.

Starting tight end Jeremy Ruckert took to Twitter with a message for his family, coaches and Buckeyes fans. In the statement, he announced he’s heading off to the NFL.

“To Buckeye Nation: Thank you for the support you have shown – it is always felt no matter where I go,” Ruckert said on Thursday. “There’s truly nothing like playing in the Shoe with 100,000 on their feet cheering us on. I’m going to miss those moments and I want to make sure it’s known that I am extremely proud to call myself a Buckeye.”

 

Ruckert played a key part on the Ohio State offensive this season. He finished fifth on the team in receiving yards with 309 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 receptions.

It was easily his best season during his four-year career with the Buckeyes. In all three previous seasons, Ruckert racked up 306 yards and 9 touchdowns on 28 catches.

He leaves Ohio State with a career 54 catches, 615 yards and 12 touchdowns.

