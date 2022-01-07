Key Member Of Ohio State Offense Announces He’s Leaving For NFL

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes learned they were losing a valuable piece of the team’s offense.

Starting tight end Jeremy Ruckert took to Twitter with a message for his family, coaches and Buckeyes fans. In the statement, he announced he’s heading off to the NFL.

“To Buckeye Nation: Thank you for the support you have shown – it is always felt no matter where I go,” Ruckert said on Thursday. “There’s truly nothing like playing in the Shoe with 100,000 on their feet cheering us on. I’m going to miss those moments and I want to make sure it’s known that I am extremely proud to call myself a Buckeye.”

Been dreaming of this since I can remember.. Time to take that next step! pic.twitter.com/cD1RaK1Gms — Jeremy Ruckert (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) January 6, 2022

Ruckert played a key part on the Ohio State offensive this season. He finished fifth on the team in receiving yards with 309 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 receptions.

It was easily his best season during his four-year career with the Buckeyes. In all three previous seasons, Ruckert racked up 306 yards and 9 touchdowns on 28 catches.

He leaves Ohio State with a career 54 catches, 615 yards and 12 touchdowns.