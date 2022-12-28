Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher.

A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch tweeted that he had not seen Williams on the field during the early part of today's practice.

The third-year running back was reportedly "under the weather" on Tuesday.

Williams led the Buckeyes in carries (125), rushing yards (817) and rushing touchdowns (13), despite missing two full games and much of two others due to injury.

The Cincinnati native is still dealing with an ailing ankle, but it reportedly should not keep him out of action Saturday. We'll have to wait and see if Williams is limited by whatever illness he's dealing with though.

Dallan Hayden and Chip Trayanum are the next two options on the running back depth chart for OSU. TreVeyon Henderson will not play due to injury.

The Peach Bowl will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday night on ESPN.