Kickoff Time Is Set For Ohio State vs. Michigan State

The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, with the second set of rankings due to come out on Tuesday, Nov. 9. However, there’s plenty that still needs to be decided on the field, including which team will come out of the Big Ten East.

A meeting in less than two weeks between Michigan State and Ohio State will go a long way in deciding that particular debate.

The two Big Ten East foes will meet on Saturday, Nov. 20 in the second-to-last week of the regular season. Now, we have a kickoff time for the matchup.

According to Eleven Warriors, the Week 12 game between the Buckeyes and Spartans will get underway at noon E.T. in Columbus.

The contest will air on ABC.

Ohio State's showdown with Michigan State on Nov. 20 will kick off at noon in Columbus and be televised on ABC. https://t.co/TdfBq2bALz — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 8, 2021

The kickoff time and the television network news makes the contest a prime candidate to host College GameDay. With both programs at 8-1, the meeting should have vast postseason implications.

Michigan State came into this past weekend undefeated and slotted at No. 3 in the first edition of the CFP rankings. However, the Spartans were outclassed by Purdue on the road and dropped their first game of the year, 40-29. Mel Tucker’s team will likely need to win out to get a spot in the Big Ten Championship game and in turn, into the playoff.

No. 5 Ohio State extended its win streak to seven straight after downing Nebraska 26-17 in Week 10. The Buckeyes have only won their last two contests by nine points each, but still boast one of the best offenses in the country, making them a threat to anyone they face.

The only loss for Ryan Day’s group came against No. 4 Oregon, out-of-conference, keeping them undefeated in the Big Ten with three games remaining.

This upcoming weekend, Michigan State will take on Maryland, while Ohio State faces Purdue. Should both teams win, they’ll meet in Columbus on Nov. 20, each with a 9-1 record and likely ranked inside the Top 10.

If that’s the case, their Week 11 game will be must-watch television.