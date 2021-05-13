Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set For Oregon vs. Ohio State

Ohio State is going to be put to the test fairly early this season, as it’ll host Oregon on Sept. 11 for its home opener. Moments ago, the college football world found out when that game will kick off.

According to Eleven Warriors, kickoff for the Ohio State-Oregon game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. A spokesperson for the network confirmed the news to Eleven Warriors.

This probably isn’t the kickoff time that Oregon was hoping for. Mario Cristobal’s squad will have to travel across the country to play an early afternoon game against one of the most talented teams in college football.

On the flip side, this is great news for the Buckeyes. An early start shouldn’t affect them since they won’t have to worry about entering a different time zone.

This is the second game on Ohio State’s schedule that has a set kickoff time and TV network.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Ohio State will battle Michigan on Nov. 27 on FOX. That game also has a noon kickoff.

Ohio State lost a significant amount of talent to the NFL this year, but Ryan Day still has enough veterans on his roster to make another postseason run. One of the biggest storylines for this season will revolve around CJ Stroud and whether he has what it takes to successfully replace Justin Fields.

A win against Oregon would certainly give Ohio State’s roster the confidence it needs heading into conference play.