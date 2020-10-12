Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For Ohio State vs. Michigan

It’s happening later than any other matchup in its history, but The Game between Ohio State and Michigan is finally happening.

In September, the Big Ten announced its schedule for the modified 2020 season. As per usual, The Game will be in the final weekend of the season, but this time it’ll take place on December 12.

On Monday, Jerry Emig announced that the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will kick off at noon that Saturday. FOX will be televising the Big Ten’s biggest annual matchup on its main channel.

The Game is the only game on Ohio State’s schedule aside from its opener against Nebraska with the time and channel announced.

Start time & TV network for @OhioStateFB's home opener against Nebraska Oct. 24 was previously announced by FOX Sports as a noon kick. Today we learn that the season-ending battle in Ohio Stadium against Michigan, set for Dec. 12, will also kick off at noon with FOX televising. — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) October 12, 2020

The Big Ten teams were all forced to make some massive changes to their schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic and their controversial decision to cancel the season before reversing course.

Each team will play eight games in total instead of 12, and all of those will be in-conference games. As a result, tie-breakers could be a little trickier to navigate through than usual.

Buckeyes fans are probably looking forward to this game far more than the Wolverines, though. Ohio State is currently riding an eight-game winning streak against their arch-rivals. It’s the longest streak of any kind in the series in over a century.

Will Ohio State keep their streak alive against Michigan this year? Or do the Wolverines finally have the tools to knock the Buckeyes off their pedestal?