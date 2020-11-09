The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kickoff Time, TV Channel Is Set For Ohio State vs. Indiana

The Ohio State Marching Band plays ahead of a Buckeyes football game against Miami (OH).COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 1: The Ohio State Marching Band plays the music to the national anthem as the American flag is raised prior to the start of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Redhawks on September 1, 2012 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

One of the Big Ten’s most anticipated games this year now has a kickoff time and a home on television.

According to the conference, Ohio State vs. Indiana will take place on Nov. 21 at noon on FOX.

The contest between the two Big Ten East teams will take place in front of a huge TV audience, with massive postseason implications on the line. After both programs jumped out to 3-0 records, it looks like their game might decide which team will represent the division in the conference’s championship game.

But fans will still have to wait another weekend before watching the highly touted matchup.

The Buckeyes are off to another fantastic start in 2020, looking dominant in all three wins behind the arm of Justin Fields. The junior quarterback has been nearly perfect, completing 73 of his 82 passes in Ohio State’s first few games. He’s also tacked on 13 total touchdowns while throwing zero interceptions. The team’s wins have been over mediocre opponents as Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers are a combined 1-7.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers have been the Big Ten’s most surprising team in the early going. Redshirt-sophomore Michael Penix Jr. looks like Indiana’s solution at quarterback, while a strong defensive secondary has stymied opposing offenses. The Hoosiers downed Penn State in a thrilling season opener before knocking off Rutgers and Michigan.

Fans will definitely want to tune into the late-November game between the two Big East programs, but will have to wait a week to do so.

Indiana takes on a weak Michigan State team this Saturday, while Ohio State travels to play Maryland.

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes will re-unite on Nov. 21 in Ohio Stadium, in a battle for the Big Ten crown.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.