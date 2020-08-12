Kirk Herbstreit Addresses The Speculation About Justin Fields’ Future

After a breakout season with Ohio State in 2019, Justin Fields had big plans for 2020. But the Big Ten’s cancelation of the college football has thrown pretty much everything out the window.

Amid speculation that Fields might consider leaving Ohio State, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is here to ease Buckeyes fans’ concerns. On Wednesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Herbstreit said that Fields’ relationship with head coach Ryan Day should keep him at Ohio State for the fall.

Herbstreit explained that players look up to Day a lot. He feels that the way Day transformed Fields from a backup to an immediate Heisman contender could be enough. Herbstreit ultimately said he would be “shocked” if Fields leaves.

“I would say this as far as Justin specifically, he has an incredibly close relationship with Ryan Day,” Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South. “Not just man to man, but, Ryan Day is looked at as the cutting edge in all of football, when it comes to breaking down defenses and knowing how to attack them…

“And so, I really think if you look at him specifically the Justin Fields that left Georgia as a five-star, didn’t beat out Jake Fromm, goes to Ohio State and becomes a Heisman candidate – comes back for this year Heisman candidate, considered a first or second pick. He’s really grown underneath Ryan Day, so, I would be shocked. In that case — he would rather sit in a film room and work out with Ryan Day and continue to improve with Ryan Day then I think he would want to do elsewhere.”

Of course, a lot can happen in a short amount of time. Ohio State is doing whatever it can to try and get some kind of college football in the fall. Failing that, who knows what Fields might do?

But for now, it looks like Fields is staying put.