Ohio State is 5-0 and looked at as a lock for the College Football Playoff if they win Saturday’s Big Ten title game. On the flip side, USC is 5-0 and not generating much playoff buzz.

Is that fair? Well, yes, according to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit presented his reasons for why the Buckeyes’ resume is stronger on Monday night.

In the latest edition of the “CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Neghandi,” Herbstreit argued that the Big Ten has been on the wrong side of scheduling in the past by playing an extra conference game than the SEC, so the fact OSU has played half the games of Alabama and Texas A&M isn’t as big of a deal.

Additionally, Herbstreit said that since Ohio State was viewed on the same level as Alabama and Clemson heading into the year, it makes sense that they are considered as such now, unlike USC.

Via 247Sports:

“And so, to me, (Ohio State head coach) Ryan Day, I don’t think, was on a conference call saying, ‘Hey, is there any way? We just want to play five this year. We just want to stay clean. We want to try to. We don’t want to play 10.’ Ryan Day would play 30 if he could play 30. Like, he’s not hiding from competition. So the reality is 2020 is an unusual year. Ohio State, unlike USC, before the season started, was in the same pool with Clemson and Alabama and probably Georgia before the season started. Not saying that’s fair and unfair. I’m just saying, with (Ohio State quarterback) Justin Fields and the team they had returning, that’s where they were. So if you go back — they played their first game — pretty sure the (Associated Press Top 25 poll) put them at No. 3 when they were 1-0. So this is not a ‘the committee.’ This is a consensus of who particularly, specifically Ohio State is. I don’t think that’s the same about USC.”

Herbstreit continued, saying that if Alabama and Clemson were only going to play six games before the playoff, no one would be calling for them to be left out.

“I like the Pac-12. I’ve always like it. I don’t think they’re worthy of being in the top four right now, but I think they’re worthy of being at least talked about, especially with USC being unbeaten. “But I just think it’s very hypocritical to talk about Ohio State playing six games when, if Alabama or Clemson played six, it would not be a discussion for those schools or those coaches.”

USC will take on Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. Ohio State will face Northwestern in the Big Ten title game the following day.

Even with a win, the Trojans are going to need some chaos in order to even be considered for a playoff berth.