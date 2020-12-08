Kirk Herbstreit Discusses ‘Doomsday’ College Football Playoff Scenario

Kirk Herbstreit spent the beginning of this week discussing a potential “doomsday” College Football Playoff scenario, and it’s a complex one to say the least.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released in just a few weeks. If all goes according to plan, the committee won’t have much to sort through. But given the way this season’s played out thus far, the committee could wind up having its most complex discussion and selection process yet.

As it currently stands, there’s a good chance a combination of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State get in. But what happens if No. 6 Florida beats No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship game? And what if No. 3 Clemson avenges its loss to No. 2 Notre Dame to win the ACC title? You’d then have a situation in which Clemson and Florida are practically locks to get in.

You probably can’t leave Notre Dame out either, especially if the ACC title ends up being just a one-score game. After all, the Fighting Irish already beat Clemson earlier this season. So that means the committee would then have to pick between Alabama and Ohio State.

On tonight’s episode of the “CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Neghandi,” Herbstreit said he thinks he knows which team he’d roll with for the final playoff seed.

“I think it would be a debate between Alabama and Ohio State, personally, and I think you would have one as a Big Ten champion — under this scenario we’re talking about — and then you’d have Alabama who we all agree is the best team in the country, lost in their SEC Championship Game,” Herbstreit explained, via 247Sports. “And then it would be, ‘Has Ohio State played enough games, as a Big Ten champion, versus Alabama (who) the committee feels is the best team in the country, even though they lost their last game?’ I think Ohio State gets the nod under the rules of what they’ve set. They would get the nod over Alabama.”

If this doomsday CFP scenario plays out, it’ll be the committee’s toughest task yet.

Alabama’s been the best team in the nation all season – that much is clear. But would the committee really leave out an undefeated Big Ten Champion in Ohio State if the Tide lose the SEC Championship game?

One good thing could come of this potential doomsday scenario in that the committee may have to take another look at a potential eight-team playoff.

Of course, it couldn’t be implemented for a few years. But an eight-team playoff seems inevitable, especially given this season’s circumstances.