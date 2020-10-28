In just a few days, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in what should have been one of the biggest games of the year.

Unfortunately, the matchup lost some of its luster when Penn State suffered a brutal upset loss to Indiana last weekend. Poor play, terrible mistakes and a controversial call doomed the Nittany Lions.

Now they’ll have to take down one of the top teams in the country if they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Before Saturday night’s massive game, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said he had two big questions about the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions.

Herbie wonders how the Nittany Lions are handling last weekend’s upset loss. Here’s what he had to say about Penn State, via 247Sports:

“I want to see the mindset of Penn State obviously,” Herbstreit said. “I mean they played well enough on the field to win the game but self-destructed. The three turnovers, the missed field goals, the mental error at the end of the game and then the controversial call. Normally you get to go back home and have that home crowd. They don’t have that. So where are they mentally?”

As for Ohio State, Herbstreit didn’t love what he saw from the running game and the team’s defensive line. He noted the team racked up 52 points, but saw areas where the Buckeyes struggled as well.

“And is Ohio State ready, can they learn from Week 1?” Herbstreit asked. “We talked about they looked great; they scored 52 points. But there’s obvious areas where they can improve: running the ball and their defensive line.”

We’ll find out the answers to both questions on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.