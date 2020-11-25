Kirk Herbstreit Has Honest Reaction To Ohio State’s CFB Playoff Ranking

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season were announced on Tuesday night, giving college football fans plenty to think about.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama took the top spot in the initial rankings. The Crimson Tide have been the most impressive team through the 2020 season thus far.

Not far behind Alabama was Notre Dame at No. 2 and Clemson at No. 3. That left an undefeated Ohio State program at No. 4 to round out the playoff foursome – at least for now.

Following the rankings reveal, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit addressed Ohio State’s ranking. He admitted the Buckeyes have some things to “sure up” but they’ll be just fine at the end of the season.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“Ryan Day would be the first to tell you they’ve got some things to sure up. With the teams that are ahead of them that still have to play if they win out, they’ll move up. For now, the committee got it right even though they’re undefeated. Clemson should be at No. 3.”

Herbstreit is right.

If Ohio State wins its remaining games, the Buckeyes will be a top-three team in college football and potentially even top-two. Assuming Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson win-out, all three will be locks for the playoff.

Next up for Ohio State is a trip to Illinois to face off against the Fighting Illini.