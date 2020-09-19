Kirk Herbstreit Has Major Praise For Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields drew some serious praise from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit during College GameDay this morning.

It wasn’t for Fields’ play on the field, either. Rather, Herbstreit singled out the Buckeyes star for his work in the #WeWantToPlay movement this summer.

Fields was one of several high-profile players in the Big Ten and elsewhere who pushed for the return of college football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People will forever remember (him) for that leadership,” Herbstreit said.

Originally, the Big Ten held fast to its plan to postpone fall sports, even while the ACC and Big 12 started play and the SEC prepared to open up on September 26.

However, this week, the Big Ten announced it would be starting up football season the weekend of October 23-24. The conference intends to play nine games before the College Football Playoff Selection Show.

Fields and the Buckeyes are once again favored to win the league, and they have a great shot to return to the playoff as a result.