Kirk Herbstreit Is A Massive Fan Of Ohio State Assistant Coach Hire

With the news that Kerry Coombs is returning to Columbus for another stint with Ohio State, many Ohio State fans and alumni are excited to have the well-respected back. Among them is ESPN analyst and former Buckeyes player Kirk Herbstreit, who had his own thoughts on the hire.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Herbstreit called it a “big hire” for Ohio State to land Coombs. He praised Coombs for his “passion, knowledge and energy” and predicted that the defense will benefit greatly under his leadership.

Wowwww!!! Big hire for @OhioStateFB and@ryandaytime. @DB_CoachCoombs brings PASSION KNOWLEDGE & ENERGY that the Buckeye defense will benefit from greatly! This is awesome!

Coombs last coached the Buckeyes in 2017, and oversaw a Buckeyes defense that was among the best in the nation.

Wowwww!!!

Big hire for @OhioStateFB and @ryandaytime. @DB_CoachCoombs brings PASSION KNOWLEDGE & ENERGY that the Buckeye defense will benefit from greatly! This is awesome! https://t.co/DoXwNBxw0B — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 20, 2020

Coombs left after the 2017 season to work as a defensive assistant with Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans.

His new role with the Buckeyes will be a little more impactful than the last one. He’s taking over a co-defensive coordinator this time around and will presumably have a bigger say in play-calling.

Ohio State is already coming off one of their best defensive seasons in years, but Coombs could be a real difference maker in getting them over the hump in the College Football Playoff.