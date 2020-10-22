Kirk Herbstreit Is Already Excited For Ohio State-Penn State

The Big Ten season hasn’t started just yet, but ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is already pumped about next weekend’s game between Ohio State and Penn State.

Ohio State is considered by most analysts to be the top team in the Big Ten. Herbstreit recently said on his podcast that the Buckeyes “separated themselves from the Big Ten.”

There’s no doubt that Ohio State will be favored next Saturday when it takes on Penn State, however, it’d be foolish to dismiss James Franklin’s squad.

During an appearance on Thursday morning’s SportsCenter, Herbstreit shared his early thoughts on the highly-anticipated matchup featuring the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions.

Here’s what Herbstreit had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“With Penn State, James Franklin has built an incredible program on both sides of the ball … They’re going to be in a position to compete and in a position to challenge Ohio State next (Saturday),” he said. “It’ll be a big time game and we’ll find out what both teams are.”

One of the biggest tests for Franklin’s team will be slowing down Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Unfortunately for Penn State, it’ll be without Micah Parsons this season. The standout linebacker opted out this season due to concerns over COVID-19.

What also hurts Penn State’s chances against Ohio State is that it won’t have fans at Beaver Stadium. That diminishes one of the best home-field advantages in college football.

Do you think Penn State can upset Ohio State next weekend?