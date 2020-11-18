Kirk Herbstreit Names “Mystery” In Ohio State-Indiana Game

In just a few days, the most important game of the Big Ten season kicks off in a battle between Ohio State and – wait for it – Indiana.

The Hoosiers opened up the season with an upset win over Penn State in an overtime showdown. Just a few games later, the team found another upset win over the Michigan Wolverines.

Now, Indiana stands as one of the only teams left that can steal the Big Ten crown from the Buckeyes. Before the Hoosiers face off against Ohio State, ESPN’s college football panel broke down the game.

Kirk Herbstreit named the biggest “mystery” heading into the game.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“What I see is Ohio State’s offense will be tough for Indiana’s defense to slow down. I think the mystery to this game — and I don’t even think Ryan Day knows this answer — is his defense. There have been times when their defense has looked very dominant. In this game in particular, where they played Penn State, they were flying around and the front seven played well. There are times where they’ve looked vulnerable. They’ve not been dominant at the line of scrimmage, and the secondary has been prone to give up big plays.”

Ohio State enters the game as the heavy favorite. With Justin Fields playing at a Heisman Trophy level, the Buckeyes will be difficult to beat.

However, the Hoosiers have already pulled off two surprising upsets this season.