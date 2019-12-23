Kirk Herbstreit Raves About Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day

The LSU Tigers may be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. But many argue Ohio State is without a doubt the best team in the country, regardless of ranking. The Buckeyes have been dominant in every facet of the game this season.

OSU’s 13-0 record, which includes an impressive Big Ten title win over Wisconsin, capped a fantastic season for rookie head coach Ryan Day. It’s hard to believe this is his full season debut.

There simply hasn’t been a drop off since Day took over for the legendary Urban Meyer. The Ohio State head coach has certainly garnered the attention of College GameDay’s Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit has high praise for Day on the Tim May Podcast via LettermenRow.com,

“I’d go back to last year and make an argument that the three best games they played was when he was the head coach,” Herbstreit said, via Saturday Tradition. “Then you look at the baton being handed to him after last year and it’s one thing to have a team, it’s another thing to be able to keep a team motivated, prepared, hungry as consistently as he did. And he did that.”

To take over a program – led by Meyer – and bring it to new heights is unbelievably impressive. The fact there’s been no downward slope whatsoever is remarkable. And to Herbstreit, that’s the reason Day is his national coach of the year.

“Ryan Day has made this his team,” Herbstreit continued. “He’s put his signature and his personality on this 2019 team. I don’t know if people understand how hard that is to do and for that, I think he was the national coach of the year.”

Day probably doesn’t care about personal national recognition honors. All the Ohio State head coach is focused on is beating Clemson in the playoff semi-final.