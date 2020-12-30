Kirk Herbstreit Has 2-Word Reaction To Ohio State’s Hype Video

Ohio State is two days away from a date with Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. The game provides the Buckeyes with an opportunity for revenge.

Revenge was the central theme of Ohio State’s hype video for the game, which was released earlier today. Narrated by wide receiver Chris Olave, it focused on redemption for last year’s Playoff loss to the Tigers.

Kirk Herbstreit will be part of the ESPN broadcast for the game–albeit in remote fashion–and the former Ohio State quarterback had a chance to watch the Buckeyes’ pump-up video this afternoon.

His reaction was summed up in two words.

Herbstreit’s feelings are shared by plenty of college football fans, and not just supporters of OSU and Clemson.

On paper, the Sugar Bowl should be the better of the two semifinal matchups, considering Alabama is a heavy favorite over Notre Dame. We might be in line for another classic.

Clemson-Ohio State will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN.