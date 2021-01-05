Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Clemson ‘Sign Stealing’ Narrative

A few days before the Sugar Bowl took place, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hinted at Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables stealing signs. Well, the Buckeyes did a masterful job of keeping the Tigers on their heels all game long, as they scored 49 points in a statement win.

Ohio State managed to dominate Clemson in every phase of the game. Justin Fields threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns, meanwhile Trey Sermon had 193 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Most of the conversations about Clemson stealing signs quickly went away because clearly Venables’ defense didn’t have any success against Day’s offense last Friday. Nonetheless, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently brought up that narrative again during the latest episode of the ‘CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi.’

Herbstreit believes the whole narrative was a bit far-fetched. He believes Day was just saying Venables knows how to get all his players in tune.

“You talked about Ryan Day and a few wrinkles. Ryan Day, without saying anything, kind of talked about how Brent Venables is so good at understanding offense and formations and their personnel groupings and waits until the last second,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “Some people interpreted that as ‘he’s stealing signs.’ I think Ryan Day was just saying, ‘listen he’s very good. His guys are all in-tune with him, checking over the the sideline, trying to make sure everyone’s on the same page.'”

Even though Herbstreit is giving Clemson the benefit of the doubt, Ohio State’s star quarterback doesn’t feel the same way.

Fields had an interesting comment on Ohio State’s change of tempo, saying “Yeah, we just didn’t want them stealing our signals.”

Whatever the Buckeyes did on Friday obviously worked since they had Venables’ defense confused for all four quarters.

We’ll see if Ohio State can sustain this type of offense when it takes on Alabama in the national title game.