Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Death Of Former Ohio State Star

Kirk Herbstreit.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is heartbroken over the death of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star.

Earlier this week, Ohio State announced the passing of former Buckeyes and NFL cornerback William White.

White, 56, was diagnosed with ALS back in 2016.

Herbstreit said he was shocked by White's diagnosis and is thinking of their family.

"When I heard about his diagnosis years ago I was in shock. He fought it like you’d expect, with uncommon valor. Known his family for many years-my thoughts and prayers to Nikol, their children, and the rest of the White family. So sorry for your loss," he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with William's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.