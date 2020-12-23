Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To His Son Committing To Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit is an Ohio State alum who loves the Buckeyes and always roots for them. So you can only imagine how delighted he was when he his son, Zak, announced his intentions to attend.

On Wednesday, Zak Herbstreit took to Twitter to announce that he will be joining Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. His famous father almost immediately took to his own Twitter account with a heartfelt message of congratulations.

“Zak- Congrats my man. So proud of you. Chase your dreams,” Herbstreit wrote. “Your family is here to support you and love you all way through. So cool to see you headed to Ohio St. We’re beyond excited for you!”

Zak Herbstreit attended Montgomery Bell Academy for high school. According to MaxPreps, he had 28 receptions for 345 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons.

Congrats my man. So proud of you. Chase your dreams. Your family is here to support you and love you all way through. So cool to see you headed to Ohio St. We’re beyond excited for you! https://t.co/taEdYTD5AC — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 23, 2020

Zak Herbstreit is now a third-generation member of the Ohio State Buckeyes. His father played quarterback from 1989 to 1992, while his grandfather, Jim Herbstreit, played running back and was a team co-captain in 1960 before becoming an assistant under Woody Hayes.

Zak is going to have his work cut out for him trying to get onto the field though. Head coach Ryan Day only recruits the best of the best, and there’s always a ton of competition in Columbus.

But whether Zak Herbstreit ever finds himself playing in prime time for the Buckeyes, his father will supporting him every weekend (even if his duties keep him from the games themselves).