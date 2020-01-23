Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To KJ Hill’s Senior Bowl Performance

Earlier this week, senior Bowl practice kicked off from Mobile, Alabama as NFL scouts got their first up-close look at prospects. The biggest names at the Senior Bowl – Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love – stole the headlines.

However, a wide receiver is the one stealing the show.

Just a year after Washington Redskins star wide receiver Terry McLaurin lit up the Senior Bowl, another former Ohio State wide receiver is doing the same.

Former Buckeyes wideout K.J. Hill has dominated defensive backs all week long. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has taken note.

“Let’s see,” Herbstreit said.

“Terry McLaurin last year was the story of the week in Mobile and now KJ is having a great week. Both great athletes & masters of their craft. But make no mistake Ohio State’s wide receivers coach Brian Hartline DOING WORK coaching his boys up on technique & understanding of coverage.”

Let’s see. @TheTerry_25 last yr was the story of the wk in Mobile and nowwww KJ is having a great wk. Both great athletes & masters of their craft. But make no mistake @OhioStateFB WR coach @brianhartline DOING WORK coaching his boys up on technique & understanding of coverage. https://t.co/wgK4lOfbS4 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 23, 2020

Ohio State wide receivers enter the NFL as some of the most precise route-runners in the game. Hill is just the latest in a long line of polished wideouts to come out of the school.

With Michael Thomas and Terry McLaurin torching defensive backs in the NFL, teams will jump at the opportunity to add a former Buckeye.

Hill projects as a Day 2 or Day 3 prospect – however, McLaurin and Thomas both showed they’re better than their draft slot.