Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Big Commitment

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a massive commitment on Monday in the form of 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Raiola is the No. 8 overall recruit and No. 3 quarterback from his class, per 247Sports. Over two dozen schools have offered him a scholarship thus far.

Even though Raiola could've joined his father's alma mater, Nebraska, he decided to carve out his own path.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit commented on Ohio State's latest commitment.

"Known your Dad for years..very happy for you Dylan..congratulations on becoming a Buckeye," Herbstreit wrote. "Keep grindin till ya get to Columbus!"

Raiola's father, Dominic, was a former second-round pick. He then spent over a decade with the Detroit Lions.

Although he didn't stockpile a ton of awards in the NFL, Raiola was an All-American and Rimington Trophy winner at the collegiate level.

Only time will tell if Dylan can have an even better career.