Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The Talk Surrounding Justin Fields

Despite all his accomplishments over the past two years, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields isn’t getting the recognition he deserves ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Instead, analysts are spending most of their time talking about his flaws.

Perhaps the most absurd complaint thus far is that Fields doesn’t have a great work ethic. Thankfully, most of his teammates quickly shot down that narrative.

While there have been plenty of knocks on Fields over the past few weeks, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit spent this Wednesday discussing why the Ohio State product can be a superstar at the next level.

During his time on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, Herbstreit revealed how Ohio State head coach Ryan Day feels about Fields and what he can bring to an NFL team.

“I know Ryan Day really well,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “I knew Ryan Day when he had Dwayne Haskins. And I know how Ryan Day felt about Dwayne Haskins’ ability. I know he felt he needed another year not just to come back and read defenses, just another year to mature and grow. And now, looking back at it, you can see why. “And I also know this year that he feels very strongly about the commitment and the leadership and the playmaking ability and just the overall package of what Justin Fields has to offer to the NFL. What you’re going to find with Justin Fields is a guy that’s going to show up now with a chip on his shoulder, has all (the intangibles) — are you kidding me? — 6-3, 224 pounds, runs a 4-4, can make every throw. Very, very tough to pass on the intangibles and the physical ability of what Justin Fields has to offer.”

Fields showcased his toughness during the College Football Playoff semifinals, as he battled through a tough rib injury against Clemson. He actually finished that game with 385 passing yards and six touchdowns.

If his tape from this past season wasn’t impressive enough for NFL scouts to realize why Fields is worth a top-10 pick, his pro day performance should have done the trick.

As of now, Fields is projected to go inside the top 10. He’s been linked to the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

Fields will find out where his NFL journey begins on April 29.