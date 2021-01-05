Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Trey Sermon’s Incredible Run

Kirk Herbstreit isn’t alone in being amazed by Trey Sermon’s breakout performances these past few weeks.

Sermon is giving Buckeye Nation major flashbacks to Ezekiel Elliott’s dominance late in the 2014-15 season. If you recall, Elliott ran all over Wisconsin, Alabama and Oregon en route to winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Sermon, the Oklahoma transfer, is having a similar breakout performance as of late. Just recently, he rushed for 193 yards and a score on 31 carries to upset Clemson. One game prior, the Ohio State back made history when he totaled 331 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Herbstreit is the latest to praise Sermon for his recent dominance. It looks like the Buckeyes are experiencing another Ezekiel Elliot-type run with Sermon in the backfield.

“Trey Sermon, right now, is running the ball as well as any running back in the country,” Herbstreit said on Monday’s episode of the CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack and Negandhi, via 247Sports. “He’s showing elusiveness. He’s showing power. He’s showing vision, balance. He’s a complete back. And it’s crazy. Go back, he tore an LCL which took him about four months to recover in the middle of a pandemic and worked hard. He went down to Houston, worked with his speed coach came back and even then, the first three or four games of the season, he was just feeling his way into the system. From the Michigan State game on, just a different guy.”

Buckeye Nation is hoping Trey Sermon’s dominance ends with a championship, similar to that of Ezekiel Elliott’s.

Elliott led Ohio State to wins over Wisconsin, Alabama and Oregon to win the championship. It’s the last time the Buckeyes have won it all.

Sermon gets back to work next Monday when he and the Buckeyes take on No. 1 Alabama.