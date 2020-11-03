Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To What He’s Seen From Justin Fields

Ohio State is just two weeks into its 2020 season, but it’s safe to say that Justin Fields has picked up where he left off last year.

Fields has been sensational in two games thus far, completing 87 percent of his passes for 594 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also has 50 yards and another score on the ground.

During this week’s edition of the ‘CFP Podcast With Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi,’ ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit discussed what improvements he’s seen Fields make from his sophomore year to now.

“What I see is that his feet have calmed down, he’s working through his progressions,” Herbstreit said. “He’s still trying to figure out when he’s holding the ball too long and when to throw it away, so that’s a balancing act right now. But I just think it’s his maturity, his poise and confidence in the system [that has improved].”

Another aspect of Fields’ game that has improved is his ability to hit his receivers in stride downfield. We’ve seen him connect on plenty of deep shots over the past two weeks.

At this rate, ESPN analyst David Pollack is worried that Ohio State’s offense will be too tough to handle as the season moves forward.

“You got a guy that doesn’t make mistakes and has that type of athleticism and accuracy,” Pollack said on the podcast. “It’s just not fair for defenses.”

Fields and the Buckeyes will try to keep their winning streak alive this Saturday when they face the Scarlet Knights.