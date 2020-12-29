Kirk Herbstreit Says Ohio State Has 1 Major Weakness Against Clemson

In just a few days, Ohio State and Clemson will face off in a rematch of their College Football Playoff semifinal contest from last season.

The Tigers won in controversial style last year and enter this meeting as the favorite once again. Before Friday’s meeting between the two programs, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has a concern.

He’s not sure the Ohio State defense has what it takes to compete with the Tigers offense.

“Ohio State comes into this game without Chase Young, without Damon Arnette, without Jeffrey Okudah, without Malik Harrison,” Herbstreit said. “It’s a very, very different team.

Here’s more via, 247Sports:

“And to be candid, they’ve played six games if you watched them play almost every game that they’ve played it’s kinda left you scratching your head with their defense. The Ohio State defense, that’s the mystery coming into this game. Their secondary is incredibly vulnerable and especially in man-to-man coverage. And teams have not been avoiding Shaun Wade, they’ve been trying to find him. … And I don’t think it will be any different with Clemson.”

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields played flawless football during thee 2019 season – until he faced Clemson.

So far in 2020, he’s struggled against top-tier defenses like Indiana and Northwestern. Obviously, Clemson’s defense is a step above, so Fields will need to clean up any mistakes if Ohio State wants to win.

Ohio State and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 1. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.