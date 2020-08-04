Kirk Herbstreit Sends Message To Ohio State’s Captains

Way before Kirk Herbstreit was one of most prominent college football analysts in the country, he was a quarterback and captain at Ohio State.

Herbstreit’s father Jim was also a captain for the Buckeyes back in the 1960s, so the man knows what it means to be elected to that role. Every year, he sends out a message to the new batch of Ohio State captains once the program reveals who they are.

This afternoon, Ohio State announced its captains for the upcoming season. Seven players were chosen for the honor: quarterback Justin Fields, offensive linemen Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers, linebackers Tuf Borland and Justin Hilliard, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and cornerback Shaun Wade.

Just minutes after the captains were unveiled, Herbstreit shared his best wishes for the group on Twitter.

“Congratulations on such an incredible honor!!” Herbstreit tweeted. “You all have different stories for how you’ve gotten to this point. Remember and appreciate that journey as you lead this team in such a memorable year. Congrats fellas!!”

Congratulations on such an incredible honor!!

For this year’s crop of captains at OSU, the goals remain the same. Win another Big Ten title, make the College Football Playoff and eventually win the national championship.

They crossed off the first two goals last year, but came up painfully short of the third. We’ll see if 2020 is any different.