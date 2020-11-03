Kirk Herbstreit Shares What He’s Seen From Justin Fields So Far

After Justin Fields electric start to the 2020 season, college football fans around the country have started to take notice.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is just the latest to join the club.

On Monday’s episode of the CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack, and Neghandi the former Ohio State QB raved about Fields. But even more notably, Herbstreit doesn’t think that the Buckeyes have reached their full potential yet.

“And the thing is, if you ask them, they have a long way to go to reach their potential,” Herbstreit said. “There are moments when you watch them and go, ‘Holy cow, look at all these weapons.’ Then there’s other times you look at them and they obviously want to become more consistent. It’s their second game.”

Kirk Herbstreit sees "scary" potential for Ohio State with still-improving Justin Fields:https://t.co/WwGICOJCiw pic.twitter.com/wlL0zG9n1d — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 3, 2020

He continued on, talking specifically about the improvements Fields made in the offseason. After just two games, the 21-year-old has completed 48 of 55 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns. The Buckeyes are 2-0.

“Justin Fields is improved. I think the area the most is the ability to work through his progressions, like any quarterback who gains more experience,” Herbstreit said. “Last year, he had a tendency to — if he was in rhythm, one hitch and then the ball out, his accuracy and rhythm was off the charts. If you took primary away, there was a tendency, because he was able to rely on his athletic ability, there were a lot of times he would come off primary and want to get out. And I think that was a big emphasis with he and (second-year head coach) Ryan Day.”

Herbstreit also complimented the other offensive threats that have been placed around the young quarterback. With Fields at the helm and talented skill guys split out wide, the sky seems to be the limit for the Buckeyes.

“But man, I just think it’s his maturity and his approach and his poise and his confidence that right now in the system — not just his own ability, but the system — and if they keep running the ball like they did against Penn State, where they were able to control the line of scrimmage and they don’t have (former running back) J.K. Dobbins,” Herbstreit said. “But (with third-year sophomore running back) Master Teague getting behind his pads and getting physical at the line of scrimmage and (junior wide receiver Chris) Olave and (sophomore wide receiver Garrett) Wilson and getting the tight ends and these young freshmen (receivers), it’s a pretty dynamic offense. It’s got real potential to be scary.”

Ohio State plays Rutgers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

